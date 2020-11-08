News

Exact time you need to go to bed to not feel tired based on when you get up

Even though it’s only an hour, many of us find that the clocks changing really impacts our sleep.

Thankfully, the weekend’s change is the good one – meaning we got an extra hour kip rather than hearing that dreaded alarm clock even earlier as we do in the spring.

But for some it plays havoc with their bedtime routine, and can leave them struggling to nod off or wake up for days.

In a bid to tackle this, the clever people at blind and curtain company Hillary’s have come up with a calculator which works out exactly what time you need to go to bed depending on what time you need to wake up the next morning.

We sleep in 90-minute cycles, and we should aim to get either five or six of these cycles every night.

While the extra hour means it’s likely we’ll get an extra cycle, it can confuse our bodies and they have to get used to the extra sleep – which sometimes leaves us feeling sluggish.

The company’s sleep expert, Lucy Askew, tells Mirror Online: “It is so important to get a good night’s sleep as this can really affect how you function the next day. Getting decent sleep helps with your productivity, concentration levels and your cognition so it affects almost every aspect of your life.

“Not only this, but sleep can lower your risk of things like heart disease, helps keep your immune system strong and it is vital for supporting your mental wellbeing.

“Lack of sleep has a bigger impact on your health than you may realise. Not only can it affect the way you function the next day, but it can also change your appearance and age your skin quicker. Being sleep deprived can also cause your skin to break out.

“More serious health problems associated with not getting enough sleep include high blood pressure, diabetes and heart attacks. There are also studies that link not getting enough shut eye with depression.

So when should you go to bed?
If you need to get up at 6am, you should go to bed at either 8.46pm, 10.16pm, 11.46pm or 1.16am.

If you need to get up at 6.30am, you should go to bed at either 9.16pm, 10.46pm, 12.16am or 1.46am.

If you need to get up at 7am, you should go to bed at either 9.46pm, 11.16pm, 12.46am or 2.16am.

If you need to get up at 7.30am, you should go to bed at either 10.16pm, 11.46pm, 1.16am or 2.46am.

If you need to get up at 8am, you should go to bed at either 10.46pm, 12.16am, 1.46am or 3.16am.

If you need to get up at 8.30am, you should go to bed at either 11.16pm, 12.46am, 2.16am or 3.46am.

If you need to get up at 9am, you should go to bed at either 11.46pm, 1.16am, 2.46am or 4.16am.

If you need to get up at 9.30am, you should go to bed at either 12.16am, 1.46am, 3.16am or 4.46am.

