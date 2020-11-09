News

Builders’ mission to prove houses are not haunted as Halloween approaches

Posted on Author oundlechroniclecom Comments Off on Builders’ mission to prove houses are not haunted as Halloween approaches

A builder is on a mission to dispel the idea of haunted houses this Halloween and prove that dodgy pipes and creaky stairs are most likely the real culprits.

A third of homeowners are convinced they live in a haunted house and are bothered by things that go bump in the night.

But experienced tradesman Andy Simms revealed these ‘ghostly goings on’ are much more likely to be simple problems at home in need of fixing.

To help homeowners understand the bangs and hissing which can plague a night’s sleep, find a tradesperson service MyBuilder has released an informative ‘seven deadly sounds’ video that addresses the most common nocturnal clatterings

MyBuilder’s Andy identifies the noises which come from broken guttering, mice in the walls, wind coming through a gap in a window, and more.

The explainer video titled ‘Ghosts or Guttering’ comes after 52 per cent of Brits said they have heard spooky noises at night, but haven’t been able to identify where they are coming from.

The most common noises reported were a creaking sound (54 per cent), banging from a radiator (49 per cent), and gurglings from a toilet (26 per cent).

An unfortunate 23 per cent have smelt a mysterious odour in their home at night, while randomly flickering lights have plagued 42 per cent of homes.

It may come as no surprise then that 13 per cent feel their home could benefit from an exorcism.

A terrified 44 per cent said they would not explore creepy noises, with 30 saying they’d send their partner to explore instead.

The poll for MyBuilder also found 52 per cent are scared to tackle home improvement projects on their own.

The video is part of My Builder’s Know Your Home campaign, which aims to demystify the issues millions of homeowners face.

MyBuilder’s Andy Simms said: “Our homes can be scary places if we don’t understand them, and never more so than in the dead of night.

“But every spooky sound has a perfectly common explanation – so before calling an exorcist, find a great tradesperson instead.”

oundlechroniclecom
https://oundlechronicle.com

Related Articles
News

Exact time you need to go to bed to not feel tired based on when you get up

Posted on Author oundlechroniclecom

Even though it’s only an hour, many of us find that the clocks changing really impacts our sleep. Thankfully, the weekend’s change is the good one – meaning we got an extra hour kip rather than hearing that dreaded alarm clock even earlier as we do in the spring. But for some it plays havoc […]
News

Customer branded ‘monster’ after restaurant shares how they ate their pizza

Posted on Author oundlechroniclecom

If there’s one thing that gets people really hot under the collar, it’s pizza. Is pineapple an acceptable topping? Should you really eat a large one in a sitting? Papa John’s or Dominoes? Does Italy produce the best pizza? There are endless questions to be asked when it comes to pizza. If there’s one thing […]
News

Model films from her back pocket to see how many people stare at her

Posted on Author oundlechroniclecom

A woman walked the streets of Miami with a phone hidden in her back pocket to see how many people stared at her backside while she was out and about. Footage gathered by model Alexas Morgan, 24, catches a number of men taking a look as she strolls past. At the beginning of the clip, […]